Discovery Saturday & Family Workshops

Spend the day creating and discovering with friends and family during Discovery Saturday. Included with $4 admission

AM Workshop (10:30 – Noon) Lego Robotics: Build a Robotic Hand with Jennifer Rodabaugh

Using familiar Lego pieces, you will have a blast learning how to incorporate a motor and write simple computer code to program a robotic hand to pick up objects. Join us for this wonderful challenge for the whole family!

PM Workshop (1:00-2:30) Make Your Own Better: A Fun Food Class for Friends & Families with Rona Roberts

Learn to make your own delicious foods from scratch, using real food ingredients. Shopping and cooking with family or friends makes eating well more fun and affordable. You’ll learn to make homemade salad dressing, fruit-based sodas, whipped cream and baking mix for fantastic biscuits, pancakes and waffles. You will leave with lots of recipes and samples to enjoy at home.