Disney's High School Musical Jr.

PUBLIC PERFORMANCES:

Sunday, March 3 – 2:00 & 4:30pm

Saturday, March 9 – 2:00 & 7:00pm

Sunday, March 10 – 2:00 & 4:30pm

Saturday, March 16 – 2:00 & 7:00pm

New Year’s Eve brings basketball star Troy and bookworm Gabriella together through a chance encounter during karaoke. Could this be the start of something new? Once they reconnect at Eastside High they’ll learn that lifetime thespians Sharpay and Ryan will do anything it takes to climb the ladder of success. Will Troy and Gabriella stick to the status quo? Will Sharpay and Ryan bop to the top? Find out if the Wildcats really are all in this together in this smash hit musical based on the Disney Channel Original Movie High School Musical.