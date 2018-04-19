DJ RoNiMo & Friends present CharitA-OKe Battle Night

An epic battle sounds out right before your very ears.

Once a month, two charities go voice-to-voice to win cash prizes.

3 Rounds

3 Genres

3 Songs

1 Winner chosen by you.

The audience votes per round with $1 per vote.

Each charity keeps there votes but the overall winner gets a $100 cash bonus.

This month, the Institute 193's Paul Michael Brown dukes it out in song with Lexington Art League's Mark Mozingo.

You wanna put your skin in the game? Bring cash and get ready for CharitA-OKe at Whiskey Bear.

Regular karaoke patrons welcome.