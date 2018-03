In partnership with the Lexington Humane Society, Shake Shack will host a dog adoption meet-and-greet, featuring adoptable pups hanging on the patio and Shack treats and swag for both four-legged and two-legged friends alike. Included in the available Shack treats for dogs will be the Poochini, a Shackburger dog biscuit, peanut butter sauce and vanilla custard.