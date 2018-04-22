Don Gallardo and Friends

to Google Calendar - Don Gallardo and Friends - 2018-04-22 20:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Don Gallardo and Friends - 2018-04-22 20:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Don Gallardo and Friends - 2018-04-22 20:30:00 iCalendar - Don Gallardo and Friends - 2018-04-22 20:30:00

Willie's Locally Known 286 Southland Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40503

From the foot of Mount Tamalpais, just north of San Francisco and east of the Pacific shore, to East Nashville’s stubbornly independent community of young artists and musicians, singer/songwriter Don Gallardo’s path has always steered clear of the mainstream.

Traces of his journey illuminate his newest album. Begin with its title, Still Here, an assertion that he has learned from life and expressed its lessons in songs. Many have taken note already, including MOJO Magazine (“Gallardo nods to country’s most distant past while sounding like its very near future”), No Depression (“highly recommended to fans of great songwriters”) and, several times, Rolling Stone, who most recently heralded him as one of “10 Artists You Need To Know” in 2017.

Willie's Locally Known 286 Southland Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40503 View Map
