Celebrating their 32nd Anniversary together, Atlanta-based folk rock act, Drivin N Cryin, have spent most of 2017 on tour. In October 1985 Drivin N Cryin played their first show at Atlanta’s famed 688 Club. The band quickly gained attention for its blistering live shows and amassed a rabid fanbase in the fertile soil of the late-1980s Southeast music scene. Now, 32 years later and releasing four full length albums on Island Records and one on Geffen Records founding members Kevn Kinney and Tim Nielsen find themselves enjoying a milestone anniversary for the band, having survived the pressures of fame, a shifting musical landscape, multiple lineup changes, and miles of backroads and highways to arrive here.