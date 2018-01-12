Dylan Schneider

After the release of the debut EP Wannabe in August 2016, his follow up EP 17 was released in October of the same year, landing at #3 on the iTunes Country Album Charts. In February, he premiered the music video for his song "You Heard Wrong" with major music outlet Billboard, who called him "country music's next rising star." Schneider recently released his latest EP Spotlight’s On You in April, and the five-song album hit the #1 spot on the iTunes Country Album Charts. He spent the summer on the road, selling out dates on his own headlining tour. This fall, he’ll hit the road again - this time as direct support for country stars Chris Lane and Granger Smith.