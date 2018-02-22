A part of The Troubadour Concert Series.......The Earls of Leicester is the TWO TIME IBMA Entertainer of the Year bluegrass group assembled by Jerry Douglas to present the music of Lester Flatt, Earl Scruggs and their band the Foggy Mountain Boys. Their self-titled debut album earned a Grammy Award for Best Bluegrass Album in 2015. The band’s music focuses on the music of Flatt and Scruggs during the period when the band consisted of Lester Flatt on guitar and lead vocals, Earl Scruggs on banjo and guitar, ‘Uncle’ Josh Graves on dobro, Paul Warren on fiddle, Curly Seckler on mandolin, and ‘Cousin’ Jake Tullock on bass. The band’s name is a play on the names of Earl Scruggs and Lester Flatt. The band is multi-Grammy winner Jerry Douglas – Dobro, Shawn Camp – lead vocals and guitar, Charlie Cushman – banjo and guitars, Jeff White – vocals and mandolin, Johnny Warren – vocals and fiddle and Barry Bales – vocals and bass