Ellie Herring/ Riiites/ Futurebum

Ellie Herring is an American born electronic musician and producer.Born in Tennessee and pursued an MFA in abstract painting from The Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, which she credits as a heavy influence to her music. Her first EP, Flailing In Attraction, released with Race Car Productions (USA) in 2011 following up with the first full length, Satiate out on Phantasma Disques (Germany) in January 2012. She has shared the stage with Class Actress, MEN, SSION, Skeleton Hands, Milyoo, The Polish Ambassador, and Bitch. (to name a few)]

Futurebum has a definitive sound characterized by ambient textures and melodic tones juxtaposed with sparse lo-fi beats.

RITES is the experimental solo sleepwave project of Skeleton Hands frontman Evan Scott Sharfe.