Eskimo Brothers/ Nick Jamerson

The Eskimo Brothers are a high energy honky tonk trio based out of Nashville, Tennesse.This reckless and manic show has been battle tested and polished from over 300 shows a year, both in the honky tonks of Nashville’s historic Lower Broadway and and monthly shows in Memphis on Beale St.The band also extensively tours throughout Country.

Nick Jamerson, half of country sensation Sundy Best, returns with his own project, band in tow.

