An evening with Lauren Mink

Whiskey Bear 119 Marion, Suite 170, Lexington, Kentucky 40517

An evening with Lauren Mink filled with Christmas tunes and more...

Lauren Mink was born, raised, and lives in Winchester, KY. She started singing at the young age of 9 in her local church and from there she continued to pursue her passion of music by opening for National Recording Artists such as Billy Currington, Justin Moore, Hunter Hayes, Love & Theft, Dustin Lynch, Maddie & Tae, Tyler Farr, Rodney Atkins, Scotty McCreery, Mark Wills, Daryl Singletary, Danielle Bradbury, Frankie Ballard, & others.

Info
FOOD & DRINK, MUSIC
859-368-8325
