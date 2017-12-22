An evening with Lauren Mink filled with Christmas tunes and more...

Lauren Mink was born, raised, and lives in Winchester, KY. She started singing at the young age of 9 in her local church and from there she continued to pursue her passion of music by opening for National Recording Artists such as Billy Currington, Justin Moore, Hunter Hayes, Love & Theft, Dustin Lynch, Maddie & Tae, Tyler Farr, Rodney Atkins, Scotty McCreery, Mark Wills, Daryl Singletary, Danielle Bradbury, Frankie Ballard, & others.