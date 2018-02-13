An Evening With Richard Rothstein, Author of "The Color of Law"

Lexington Community Land Trust and Lexington Fair Housing Council, in Partnership with Transylvania's Community Engagement Through the Arts, present acclaimed author Richard Rothstein in a free one-night only lecture about his book, "The Color of Law: A Forgotten History of How Our Government Segregated America."

There will be a Q&A period following the lecture, as well as a public reception in the Morlan Gallery.

The event is located at the Carrick Theater at Transylvania University- in the Mitchell Fine Arts Center. A campus map can be found here: http://bit.ly/2enOXNU

Any questions regarding the event can be directed to info@LexingtonCLT.org

About the book:

In "The Color of Law" (published by Liveright in May 2017), Richard Rothstein argues with exacting precision and fascinating insight how segregation in America—the incessant kind that continues to dog our major cities and has contributed to so much recent social strife—is the byproduct of explicit government policies at the local, state, and federal levels.

"The Color of Law" was designated one of ten finalists on the National Book Awards’ long list for the best nonfiction book of 2017.

Richard Rothstein is a research associate of the Economic Policy Institute and a Fellow of the Thurgood Marshall Institute of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. He lives in California, where he is a Fellow of the Haas Institute at the University of California-Berkeley.