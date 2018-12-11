Evening Tea Tuesday at Waveland

Evening teas will be served at 6:30 p.m. the following dates: April 10th, August 28th, November 13th and December 11th, 2018.

All Tea Prices: $30.00 per person. Credit Card is needed to secure your reservation. Any changes will need to be made by the Friday before your scheduled event.

Gluten Free options available. Must be requested at time of registration.

Evening tea is served at 6:30 with the same delicious tea and food offered at our low tea. Both are served by period dressed interpreters on fine china. Once you are finished with the tea enjoy a tour of the Waveland Mansion. Reservations are required for this unique one-of-a-kind experience. Call today to schedule your evening tea at Waveland: 859-272-3611 or 859-619-8189. Seats are limited.