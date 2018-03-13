F.E.A.S.T. Dinner

F.E.A.S.T celebrates renowned chefs and phenomenal food while also addressing issues concerning Lexington’s food system. This evening will highlight acclaimed women chefs from across the nation, as well as Lexington’s own female-powered food organization, FoodChain, a nonprofit dedicated to bringing innovative food solutions to the Bluegrass through education, community involvement and Kentucky’s first indoor aquaponics farm. This event will explore an entirely new approach to connecting communities with fresh food. Ticket sales and sponsorships will support FoodChain’s work to educate urban youth and their families on sustainable food production, wholesome meal planning and fresh food preparation.

Guest Celebrity Chefs include all chef from last year, including Abra Berens of Granor Farm in Three Oaks, Michigan, Jamilka Borges with Spoon in Pittsburgh, Joy Crump with Foode in Fredricksburg, VA, Amy Brandwein of Centrolina in DC, & Central Kentucky's own, Ouita Michel, of Holly Hill Inn, Honeywood, Windy Corner, Smithtown Seafood, and Wallace Station.

