Celebrate Mardi Gras with a full-on crawfish broil presented by Lady Remoulade, and New Orleans-style music by the Robert Frahm Band.

Kelly's Menu for the event will be:- Crawfish Plate with Corn, Potato, and Haricot Vert $12- Andouille Sausage-Chicken Gumbo w/cajun-butter bread &8- Red Beans and Rice w/cajun-butter bread $7

FOOD SERVICE WILL BEGIN at 4pm

MUSIC at 6:30pm