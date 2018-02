Fawn: Anesthetic prophecy from Indiana. NPR called them "unsettling."

The Woodsheep: The sound from the mountains of Appalachia has long been swelling at its banks, on the verge of spilling over the confines of folk and electronic music convention. The Woodsheep aim to highlight the diversity, creativity, and storytelling that abound in their ever-evolving eastern Kentucky home by shoring up their own roots.