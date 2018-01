Young orphan Sheeta (Anna Paquin) and her kidnapper, Col. Muska (Mark Hamill), are flying to a military prison when their plane is attacked by a gang of air pirates led by the matronly Dola (Cloris Leachman). Escaping from a mid-air collision via a magic crystal around her neck, Sheeta meets fellow orphan Pazu (James Van Der Beek) and the pair join forces to discover the mystical floating city of Laputa while pursued by both Muska and the pirates, who lust for the city's myriad treasures.