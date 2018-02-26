Film Screening: "Hidden Figures"

Farish Theatre - Downtown Public Library 140 E Main St, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Three brilliant African-American women at NASA -- Katherine Johnson (Taraji P. Henson), Dorothy Vaughan (Octavia Spencer) and Mary Jackson (Janelle Monáe) -- serve as the brains behind one of the greatest operations in history: the launch of astronaut John Glenn (Glen Powell) into orbit, a stunning achievement that restored the nation's confidence, turned around the Space Race and galvanized the world.

Farish Theatre - Downtown Public Library 140 E Main St, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
