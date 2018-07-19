Fink, Marxer and Gleaves/ Sue Massek

GRAMMY Award winners Cathy Fink and Marcy Marxer and Appalachian artist Sam Gleaves have built their programs on a musical friendship already five years old. Featuring the music they love from Appalachia as well as contemporary songs that keep alive the tradition of singing for social justice, they combine fiddle, banjo, mandolin, ukulele and guitar to accompany their honed trio harmonies or driving square dance tunes. Their debut trio recording, Shout and Shine, will be released in June, 2018.

With over a half century of performing experience, Sue Massek’s journey has taken her throughout the United States, Canada, Italy, Guatemala, and Nicaragua. A flatlander by birth and a hillbilly at heart, Sue grew up in the flatlands of Kansas where she began performing with her mother, singing old time gospel and songs handed down by a long line of family musicians. Sue has called Kentucky home for 41 years and feels deeply devoted to Appalachia and the people who live there.