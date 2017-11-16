Johnny Conqueroo/ Curio Key Club/ Frontier Folk Nebraska

Johnny Conqueroo is a young and sweaty rock trio from Lexington KY. Their original music is a mix of vintage blues and psychedelic rock, somewhere between Jimmy Hendrix and Garage Rock from the 60's.

CURIO KEY CLUB is odd metered grooves, tight horn lines, fuzzed out bass, cinematic expression, swirling synths, fierce improvisation, freak outs, story telling, ripping guitar, moments of funk and experiments of sound.

Neither from Nebraska nor a folk group, Frontier Folk Nebraska is instead a Cincinnati band that sounds like the Replacements attacking power pop with their thrashing guitar‐and‐drum energy kept in check by their love for melody and appealing song structure.

www.theburlky.com