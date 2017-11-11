Folk Soul Revival’s radio-ready lyrics, driving melodies, and the distinct, velvety vocals of front man Daniel Davis have garnered the band much success with high profile gigs opening for the likes of Travis Tritt, Jason Isbell, Eric Church, Justin Townes Earle, Dr. Ralph Stanley, and more. The band is a favorite act at Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion and has also performed at Floydfest and a number of major festivals across the southeast.

