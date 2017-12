Concrete and Gold marries some of the most insanely heavy Foo Fighter riffs ever with lush harmonic complexities courtesy of a first time team-up with producer Greg Kurstin (Adele, Sia, Pink). Foo Fighters are Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear and Rami Jaffee. Concrete and Gold is due out September 15 worldwide on Roswell Records/RCA Records.