Fort Defiance is an Americana duo from Nashville, Tennessee, hailed for their honest songwriting, timeless harmonies, and high-energy stage performance.Meeting in the summer of 2014, Jordan Eastman and Laurel Lane began touring together under the promise they would not attempt to date each other – one year later, they were married and had developed such a chemistry that requests for shows came pouring in.In response, they quit their jobs, moved into the van, and began touring relentlessly – playing over 250 shows, in 46 states the first year, without the help of management or outside booking agents – and they haven’t slowed down since.