Fountain Films on Friday

Triangle Park W Main St, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Movies begin as dusk, with pre-movie activities starting earlier in the evening. 

Presented by the Downtown Lexington Corporation, this annual series features free movies shown on an inflatable screen in the heart of downtown at Triangle Park. Featured movies are a blend of family-friendly and classic comedies; on-site food and drinks are available for purchase.  

July 13: “Liar Liar”

July 20: “Space Jam”

July 27: “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”

Aug. 3 “Clueless”

Aug. 10: “Groundhog Day”

Aug. 17: “The Water Boy”

Triangle Park W Main St, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
