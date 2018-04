A gathering of souls and spirits with a multitude of scarves make tribute to one of the best-selling albums about love and destruction ever made. Featuring members of The Binders, Palisades, Bear Medicine and Debraun Thomas Trio including:

Kim Conlee, keys

Alicia Tighe Cox, vocals

Blake Cox, bass

Daniel Mohler, drums

Robbie Morgan, vocals

Lanie Mossing, rhythm guitar

Scott Whiddon, lead guitar