Fourth Friday Closing of The Nude: Brutal Beauty

The Nude: Brutal Beauty Fourth Friday Closing Reception

Food and drink by Sweet LiLu's, with special thanks to West Sixth Brewing with music by Lee J Bryant.

Stripped down and back to it’s most bare, The Nude: Brutal Beauty is an exhibition of the human figure that speaks to our innermost instincts that crave satisfaction, pleasure, and comfort. Through works that invite us to examine the physical qualities we are unable to avoid and often hide, The Nude: Brutal Beauty, seeks to convey a universal rawness that reveals our desires and limitations, while boldly approaching the way we experience the human form.