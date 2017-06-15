× Expand Fourth of July Festival

July 3-4 (Mon., 12-8 p.m.; Tues., 9 a.m.-10 p.m.)

Lexington’s Fourth of July Festival kicks off on July 3 with the annual Great American Pie Contest and Ice Cream Social, as well a patriotic music concert taking place on Transylvania University’s Morrison Lawn. On July 4, the festival continues with a morning Bluegrass 10k, a massive downtown street festival brimming with vendors and entertainment (9 a.m.-6 p.m.) and a fireworks show starting at 10 p.m..

www.downtownlex.com/lexingtons-4th-of-july-festival/