Fourth of July Festival

to Google Calendar - Fourth of July Festival - 2017-07-03 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fourth of July Festival - 2017-07-03 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fourth of July Festival - 2017-07-03 12:00:00 iCalendar - Fourth of July Festival - 2017-07-03 12:00:00

Downtown Lexington @ Lexington, KY, USA

July 3-4 (Mon., 12-8 p.m.; Tues., 9 a.m.-10 p.m.)

Lexington’s Fourth of July Festival kicks off on July 3 with the annual Great American Pie Contest and Ice Cream Social, as well a patriotic music concert taking place on Transylvania University’s Morrison Lawn. On July 4, the festival continues with a morning Bluegrass 10k, a massive downtown street festival brimming with vendors and entertainment (9 a.m.-6 p.m.) and a fireworks show starting at 10 p.m..

www.downtownlex.com/lexingtons-4th-of-july-festival/

Info
Downtown Lexington @ Lexington, KY, USA

Tadoo

to Google Calendar - Fourth of July Festival - 2017-07-03 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fourth of July Festival - 2017-07-03 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fourth of July Festival - 2017-07-03 12:00:00 iCalendar - Fourth of July Festival - 2017-07-03 12:00:00 to Google Calendar - Fourth of July Festival - 2017-07-04 12:07:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fourth of July Festival - 2017-07-04 12:07:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fourth of July Festival - 2017-07-04 12:07:00 iCalendar - Fourth of July Festival - 2017-07-04 12:07:00

Built with Metro Publisher™
Close
Hi there!
Can't get enough Smiley Pete? Submit your email address to stay up to date with the latest content
Magazines