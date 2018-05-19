Francisco's Farm Art Fair

Midway College E Stephens St, Lexington, Kentucky 40347

Francisco’s Farm Arts Festival is a juried fine art event featuring over 50 artists. Visitors to the festival meet and interact with artists and purchase directly from the creators. The Festival is a two-day outdoor event held at Midway University in Historic Midway, KY. Complementing the artists’ booths are eclectic food concessions, live music, public art projects, artist demonstrations, and other special exhibits. The 2018 event is scheduled for Saturday, May 19, 10a to 6p. Sunday, May 20, 10a to 5p. Event is free; $5 parking per car.

FESTIVAL, FOOD & DRINK, VISUAL ART
