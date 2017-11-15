Frank “Bang” Blinkal former Buddy Guy Guitarist and Leader of Frank Bang & the Secret Stash has been waiting to make this record. The disc “The Blues Don’t Care” is scheduled for summer 2016 release. This marks Frank Bang’s first true “Blues” recording in the Blues journey man’s 25 year career. Frank Bang, who is born and raised in Chicago, worked his way up through the ranks to play with Blues Master and Legend Buddy Guy.

