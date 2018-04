Freak Mythology mixes the weird pop grooves of the Talking Heads with the jazz-fusion style of Herbie Hancock and the professional jam band approach of the Grateful Dead. This creates a rock ’n' roll sound that has been described as "so wonderfully familiar and timeless yet absolutely fresh, and not in any way a lame attempt to simply replicate the sounds from years gone by” by music blogger Donald Strachen.

Joined by Nashville southern rockers Our Brother George and indie/alt-rock band Watkins.