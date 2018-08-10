Freekbass

Willie's Locally Known 286 Southland Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40503

Both Freekbass and Turkuaz have become staples on the modern funk circuit. Freekbass is a decorated performer as a soloist, as well as a member of the funktronica trio, Headtronics, also featuring DJ Logic and Particle keyboardist Steve Molitz. The famed bassist has six full-length albums under his belt, as well as collaborations with Bootsy Collins, Adam Deitch, Mike Gordon, Skerik, Jennifer Hartswick, and others. On the other hand, Turkuaz has quickly become one of the hottest rising acts in the music scene, known for their energetic, dialed-in, and truly technicolor performances.

Willie's Locally Known 286 Southland Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40503 View Map
859 281-1116
