Funk Fridays

In conjunction with Together Lexington, a new local initiative geared to improve local quality of life, The Lyric Theatre is presenting a new monthly series designed to provide a fun atmosphere for food and music lovers of all ages. The series was born out of “Courageous Conversations,” a series of community conversations hosted by Together Lexington to encourage courageous, meaningful discussion and awareness among all members of the Lexington community. Among other things, these conversations revealed a lack of entertainment opportunities in the downtown area geared toward people of color. This series aims to help correct that.

Taking place the third Friday of the month from May to October, the events begin at 6 p.m. with “Fun 4 Everyone,” during which time families can enjoy time with their children with art activities provided by local art non-profits On The Move Art Studio and Sisohpromatem. At 8 p.m., the music will start, with a different local funk, R&B and soul artist performing at each installment. Local food and craft beer will be available for sale from local vendors.

June 15: Joslyn and the Sweet Compression

July 20: C The Beat

Aug. 17: Tim Talbert Project

Sept. 21: DeBraun Thomas

Oct. 19: Encore of Lexington