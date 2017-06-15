Future Thieves/ Guthrie Brown

Cosmic Charlie's National Ave, Lexington, Kentucky 40502

Nashville based rock band made up of Elliot Collett (vocals and rhythm guitar), Austin McCool (guitar), Nick Goss (drums), and Gianni Gibson (drums).

Guthrie Brown a Nashville transplant by way of “old Montana” began playing the guitar at age six. By the age of seventeen, he journeyed to Nashville to pursue the dream of being a professional songwriter, recording & performing artist.

Cosmic Charlie's National Ave, Lexington, Kentucky 40502

