With the release of their debut EP, Future Thieves, comprised of Elliot Collett (vocals and rhythm guitar), Gianni Gibson (drums), Nick Goss (bass), and Austin McCool (lead guitar), are one of Nashville’s emerging acts.The American rock band, formed in the fall of 2013, can trace their beginnings to Collett’s previous endeavors playing an Americana/blues style focused around his singer/songwriter mentality. After moving to Nashville, Collett teamed up with McCool and Goss to form a sound influenced by classic and big indie rock. Gibson then joined the four and meshed immediately as the group began rehearsing and writing. Collett, a coal miner’s son from the hills ofKentucky, got his start running live sound for numerous artists and traveling to play shows in and around Nashville.