G Jones/ Ana Sia/ Eprom

G Jones is a producer from Santa Cruz, California.

Ana Sia's DJ crate is a ticker for the hottest sounds of tomorrow. One of the west coast's most celebrated DJs, this SF Bay Area-based tastemaker is known for not only energizing the dance floor, but consistently breaking new sounds from all over the world. Having championed some of the most beloved music festivals in the US, Canada and abroad, Ana Sia has gone from rocking house parties to stadiums by stylistically staying two steps ahead of the game. From huge festivals like Coachella, Lollapalooza, Detroit Electronic Music Festival, Electric Daisy Carnival and others, and an array of clubs and venues spanning every major city, countless college towns and hot spots in between, Ana Sia has built a community just as fun, wild, and eclectic as her style. She has shared the stage with a growing list of artists ranging all styles of electronic dance music, from Diplo to Deadmau5, Datsik to Daedelus...and everybody in between.