Gallery Hop Reception: Creative Camera Club

Google Calendar - Gallery Hop Reception: Creative Camera Club - 2018-01-19 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Gallery Hop Reception: Creative Camera Club - 2018-01-19 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Gallery Hop Reception: Creative Camera Club - 2018-01-19 17:00:00 iCalendar - Gallery Hop Reception: Creative Camera Club - 2018-01-19 17:00:00

Living Arts & Science Center W Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Lexington, Kentucky 27292

The Creative Camera Club, which has continued to grow and gain interest, has over a hundred members. In addition to bi-monthly meetings, the group holds workshops, photo competitions, round table discussions, and featured talks by professional photojournalists, landscape artists, and commercial photographers. For the annual print competition and exhibition members of the camera club will have the opportunity to compete in 11 different subjects such as Flora, Fauna, Portrait, Still-Life, Sports, and Creative Abstract. Visitors will get to see all the incredible photographs submitted to this year’s competition and the juried award winners.

Info
Living Arts & Science Center W Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Lexington, Kentucky 27292 View Map
VISUAL ART
Google Calendar - Gallery Hop Reception: Creative Camera Club - 2018-01-19 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Gallery Hop Reception: Creative Camera Club - 2018-01-19 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Gallery Hop Reception: Creative Camera Club - 2018-01-19 17:00:00 iCalendar - Gallery Hop Reception: Creative Camera Club - 2018-01-19 17:00:00