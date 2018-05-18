Gallery Hop: 9th Annual Youth Arts Council Exhibition 2018

A Youth Arts Council Exhibition 2018 to support the inspiring efforts and creativity of our area youth. This collaborative exhibition between Lexington’s Youth Arts Council (YAC), LexArts, and the Living Arts and Science Center (LASC) will feature the interesting expressions of many of this community’s most talented young artists. Submitted art created by area high school students will be on display in the LASC’s recently renovated Kinkead Gallery. The complete exhibition dates are May 17th through June 23rd. This is a juried exhibition/competition. An awards presentation will take place at 6:00PM during the Gallery Hop reception on Friday, May 18th.