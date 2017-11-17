Gallery Hop: Art at the Cathedral

Christ Church Cathedral Market St, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Two exhibits, "Art Teachers & Young Poets" and "Food, Glorious Food" will be on display during the November 17 Gallery Hop at Christ Church Cathedral.

"Art Teachers & Young Poets" features the creative work of art teachers from 12 different Fayette County Elementary Schools and student poems interpreting their art. The colorful and imaginative art showcases the talent of those who dedicate their lives to teaching children how to express themselves through art. On display through January 1. 

"Food, Glorious Food" features 12 beautiful quilts handcrafted by members of the Quilt Artists of Kentucky (QAK), which is an auxiliary of the Kentucky Heritage Quilt Society. Each year the organization challenges its members to produce quilts based on a theme. The theme for this year's Quilt Challenge is "Food, Glorious Food" On display through January 1. 

Christ Church Cathedral Market St, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
