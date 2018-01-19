Gallery Hop: Creative Camera Club

The Creative Camera Club, which has continued to grow and gain interest, has over a hundred members. In addition to bi-monthly meetings, the group holds workshops, photo competitions, round table discussions, and featured talks by professional photojournalists, landscape artists, and commercial photographers. For the annual print competition and exhibition members of the camera club will have the opportunity to compete in 11 different subjects such as Flora, Fauna, Portrait, Still-Life, Sports, and Creative Abstract. Visitors will get to see all the incredible photographs submitted to this year’s competition and the juried award winners.