Gallery Hop: Holiday Revels with Lexington Humane Society Benefit

In keeping with the holiday season, during the artist reception for Holiday Revels, Friday, November 17th 4-8PM, 30% of any artwork sold that evening will be donated to the Lexington Humane Society. Celebrate with us and contribute to our less fortunate animal friends in need. The Lexington Humane Society will be here with a couple of their pets available for adoption, but come early as they have to “tucked in” by 6 pm.