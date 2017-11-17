Gallery Hop: LexHistory

LexHistory will be taking part in the last Gallery Hop of 2017 with two exhibits from the Kentucky Historical Society, "The Clays of Kentucky" and "A Matter of Opinion."

"The Clays of Kentucky" contains images and documents rarely before seen in public of the important contributions in business, politics, agriculture, and women's rights made by the Clay family between the late 18th century and the close of the 20th century.

"A Matter of Opinion" highlights the career of Hugh Haynie at the Louisville-Courier Journal with 31 editorial cartoons. His award-winning artwork and viewpoint enraged and engaged readers for 38 years.