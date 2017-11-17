Gallery Hop: Mind Over Body Studio

Mind Over Body Studio will be celebrating the final Gallery Hop of 2017 with beautiful art, live music, the chance to meet local artists, and food and drinks, and lots of shopping! Featured artists include Parker Harlowe, Debbie Westerfield, Tash Suter, Molly Douglass, and Jennifer McLamb. Returning artists include Jennye Stubblefield, Michelle Newby Armstrong, Pamela Graham McDaniel, Tiffany Harris, Chip Downing, and Brian Thoman. Live music provided by SKINTIGHT!