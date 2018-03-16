Gallery Hop Reception: International Children’s Exhibition, Introspective/ Extrospective: A woman’s view with Debra Lott & Melissa Hall

Painter Debra Lott and photographer Melissa Hall use the female form to explore contemporary issues in art. Louisville artist Debra Lott’s large scale expressive paintings reflect upon the human experience, specifically about women adjusting and coping with contemporary challenges. Her works transcends ethnicities, socio-economic levels, and age. Lexington photographer Melissa Hall’s encaustic photographs and assemblage sculptures blur the line between reality and narrative. Her orchestrating tableaus unite specifically chosen locations with heavily painted objects designed to convey a sense of history. Hall’s art evokes conceptual undercurrents from myths, twisted fairy tales, and aspects of everyday life. Experience the inspiring works of these two talented artists in the LASC’s Kinkead Gallery this March through April.