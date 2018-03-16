Gallery Hop Reception: Lavish! New Work by Zoé Strecker

On display through April 2, this installation sculpture is the culmination of a long-term project by the Lexington artist featuring community-embroidered images of natural communities and organisms found in the forests on Pine Mountain in southeastern Kentucky. The printed silk organza panels, stitched by volunteers, hang within a circular, bent wood structure. The exhibition includes an active embroidery studio and select works by other artists directly inspired by Pine Mountain.

Gallery hours: Weekdays, noon-5 p.m.

(Note: Morlan Gallery will be closed the week of March 12 for Spring Break).

Special events include a Gallery Hop reception on March 16 (5-8 p.m.)

www.transy.edu/about/arts/morlan

(859) 233-814