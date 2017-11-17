Gallery Hop: The Art of Clay Lancaster

The Central Library Gallery, in partnership with The Warwick Foundation, presents an exhibition of 40 drawings and paintings by architectural historian Clay Lancaster. This is the centennial of Lancaster, a Kentucky native who authored 30 books and 150 articles dealing with American architecture, oriental culture and other topics. In addition to the paintings, viewers will find a showing of books, including a choice from his architectural studies of Kentucky, New York and Nantucket, as well as books for children and his own architectural plan books.

The gallery will be open for Gallery Hop on Friday, Nov. 17 (typical Hop hours are 5-8 p.m.) The exhibit is on display through Jan. 4.

www.lexpublib.org