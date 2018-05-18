Gallery Hop: Youth Arts Council Exhibition

×
Youth Arts Council Exhibition 2018 to support the inspiring efforts and creativity of our area youth. This collaborative exhibition between the Youth Arts Council (YAC), LexArts, and the Living Arts and Science Center (LASC) features the interesting expressions of many of this community’s most talented young artists. Submitted art created by area high school students will be on display in the LASC’s recently renovated Kinkead Gallery.
Info
Living Arts & Science Center W Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Lexington, Kentucky 27292 View Map
VISUAL ART