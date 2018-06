× Expand Melodie Yvonne

Bluegrass/Hip-Hop may sound like an odd combination, but don’t tell that to Producer Rench, who conceived the sound of Gangstagrass in 2006. Though it began as an isolated experiment, Gangstagrass has since grown into a critically acclaimed success celebrated by The Washington Post, The Boston Globe, TVGuide, Elmore Leonard, NPR.org, and more than 50,000 fans who have been entranced by one of the band’s hundreds of performances and have purchased the band’s four official LP’s.