×
Gideon Alorwoyie's Afrikania are returning to Willie's for their annual show. Gideon, a renowned Master percussionist, Priest and village chief from the Volta Region of Ghana is also a professor at North Texas State in Denton where he teaches percussion and dance. The shows are crazy good, a high energy display of African dance and drumming in traditional costume. Last year they brought the packed house to their knees, so be sure to buy your tickets now.
Info
Willie's Locally Known 286 Southland Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40503 View Map
MUSIC