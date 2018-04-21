Gideon Alorwoyie's Afrikania are returning to Willie's for their annual show. Gideon, a renowned Master percussionist, Priest and village chief from the Volta Region of Ghana is also a professor at North Texas State in Denton where he teaches percussion and dance. The shows are crazy good, a high energy display of African dance and drumming in traditional costume. Last year they brought the packed house to their knees, so be sure to buy your tickets now.