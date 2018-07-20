Born under a wolf moon in Southern Kentucky, 1924, Henry Faulkner was propelled into the world of art with a magical imagination. In this exhibit, which opens with a reception during July’s Gallery Hop, images from John Hockensmith’s book, The Gift of Color: Henry Lawrence Faulkner, provide a visual overview of the evolution of Faulkner as an artist. Enjoy refreshments, entertainment, and special appearances from those that knew Henry Faulkner.