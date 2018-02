The Great American Brass Band Festival is a free community event showcasing brass band music through performance and education. The Festival preserves brass band music and explores its cultural influences through a variety of programs and presentations, featuring the best brass musicians in the world.

Performers:

100th Army Band, Fort Knox, Kentucky

202nd Army Band, Frankfort, Kentucky

Advocate Brass Band, Danville, Kentucky

American Conical Ensemble, Wilmore, Kentucky

Atlantic Brass Band, Glassboro, New JerseyBrass Impact, Lexington, Kentucky

Circle City Sidewalk Stompers, Indianapolis, Indiana

DiMartino/Osland Jazz Orchestra, Lexington, Kentucky

Salvation Army New York Staff Band, West Nyack, New York

Saxton’s Cornet Band, Frankfort, KentuckyStooges Brass Band, New Orleans, Louisiana

Storyville Stompers, New Orleans, Louisiana

Syracuse University Brass Ensemble, Syracuse, New York

Walnut Street Ramblers, Lexington, Kentucky

Soloists:

Christopher Martin, New York Philharmonic

Christopher Tiedeman, United States Marine Band

Hiram Diaz, United States Marine BandMark Ridenour, Chicago Symphony Orchestra

Matthew Harding, United States Marine Band

Wycliffe Gordon, Lexington, Kentucky